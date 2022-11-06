Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of TSE opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

