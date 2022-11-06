Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as low as $42.61 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 582359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.
TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.54.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Twilio Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
