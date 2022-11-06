Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as low as $42.61 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 582359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.54.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

