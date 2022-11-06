Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 462.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $297.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.25 and a 200-day moving average of $306.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 228.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

