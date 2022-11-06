UBS Group Cuts Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target to €62.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOTDY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($50.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTDY opened at 18.00 on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of 17.82 and a 12-month high of 18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 18.00.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

