UBS Group Trims Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Target Price to CHF 0.42

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MYBUF. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Meyer Burger Technology to a buy rating and set a CHF 0.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meyer Burger Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

