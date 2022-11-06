Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,842 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

