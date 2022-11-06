uniQure to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.24 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

