United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 228.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

