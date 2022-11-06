Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.11) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $19.37 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $342.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Upstart by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.