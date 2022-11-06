UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $3.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

