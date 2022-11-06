Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $310.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

