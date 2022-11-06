Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.