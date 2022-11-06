Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGC opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.55. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

