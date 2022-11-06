Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.32-0.48 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $925.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

