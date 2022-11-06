Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Head to Head Comparison

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and PropertyGuru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 1.94 -$70.59 million ($1.68) -3.69 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 11.85 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

Veritone has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veritone and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -40.29% -72.47% -13.99% PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42%

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veritone and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40 PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.52%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

