Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $77.14 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

