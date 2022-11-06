Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
NYSE PGRE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.16 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.
Paramount Group Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
