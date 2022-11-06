Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,849,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after acquiring an additional 220,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 321.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

