Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of HST opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

