Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 287 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 136,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $126,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,432.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,998 shares of company stock worth $3,815,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.