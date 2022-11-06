Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,013 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Navient by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Navient by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

