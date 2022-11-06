Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Vroom Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of VRM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.
