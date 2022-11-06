Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of VRM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.