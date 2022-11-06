Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.75 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($7.75) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Leoni Stock Performance
Shares of LEO opened at €6.91 ($6.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.85 and its 200-day moving average is €7.49. Leoni has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of €14.45 ($14.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.
About Leoni
