Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.75 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($7.75) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of LEO opened at €6.91 ($6.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.85 and its 200-day moving average is €7.49. Leoni has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of €14.45 ($14.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

