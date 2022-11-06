Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,136,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

