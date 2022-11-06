Waste Connections, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$183.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.84. The stock has a market cap of C$47.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

