Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

