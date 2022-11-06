Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.
CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Articles
