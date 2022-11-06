Wedbush Weighs in on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%.

OPAD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 3.85.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.85. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 0.72 and a fifty-two week high of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.59.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

