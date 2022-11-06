Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,731,637. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

