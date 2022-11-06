Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $60.95 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

