Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as low as C$22.71 and last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 41457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.84.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

