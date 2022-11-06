William Blair Comments on Kadant Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

KAI opened at $174.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

