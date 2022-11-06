William Blair Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Western Union stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 923,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

