William Blair Weighs in on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,079. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 449,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 362,844 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

