Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($42.78) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,759.29.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

