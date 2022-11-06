Wolfe Research Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $50.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after acquiring an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

