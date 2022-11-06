Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.