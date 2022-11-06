Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.