Yelp Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yelp by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,691 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Yelp by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

