Yum! Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.