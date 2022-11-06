Zacks Small Cap Comments on BrainChip Holdings Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainChip in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainChip’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BrainChip’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BrainChip Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.57 and a 200 day moving average of 0.66. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.33 and a fifty-two week high of 1.82.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

