Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.33.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average is $310.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

