Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $282.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

