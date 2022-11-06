Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,474.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,941.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

