Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

NYSE TEL opened at $116.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

