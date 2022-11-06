Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 140 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 67.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

NYSE BXP opened at $71.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

