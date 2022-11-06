Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

