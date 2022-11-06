Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

