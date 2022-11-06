Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

CG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 520,480 shares of company stock worth $25,030,013 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

