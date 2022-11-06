Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 315.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

