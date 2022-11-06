Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

DFS stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

